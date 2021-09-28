2023 elections: Benue Ex Commissioner petitions INEC over fate of 120,000 unregistered IDPs





By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Former Commissioner for Lands and Survey in Benue state, Mr. John Tondu has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the fate of over 120,000 prospective voters displaced by armed herdsmen in seven Council Wards of Guma Local Government Area of the state.

He urged the electoral body to within 21 days make necessary arrangements to carry out Continuous Voters’ Registration, CVR, in the affected Wards to capture the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, who might be disenfranchisement in the 2023 general elections.

The former Commissioner in a letter addressed to the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu a copy of which was made available to newsmen yesterday in Makurdi threatened to drag INEC to court to ensure the registration of the IDPs.

Mr, Tondu who listed the effected Wards to include Uvir, Mbadwem, Mbabai, Mbayer-Yandev, Mbawa, and Nyiev stated in the letter that “the people were sacked from their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper