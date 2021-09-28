2023 Guber Election: Group faults PDP’s zoning formula in Ebonyi





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A group is known as Ebonyi South Youth Congress, ESYC, yesterday faulted the zoning formula for the 2023 governorship election as announced by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the State.

The youth organization argued that it was wrong for the PDP to zone the 2023 gubernatorial election to two senatorial zones of the State stressing that the concept of Abakaliki Bloc was no longer in existence in the State.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the President of Ebonyi South Youth Congress, Mr Uka Ibom Anya called on leaders and Ebonyi people to be vigilant at all times and not to allow agents of confusion to destroy the State by resorting to archaic zoning formulae.

According to the statement: “After an emergency meeting of Ebonyi South Youth Congress(ESYC) held in Abakaliki, today, Monday, 27th September 2021, the following issues were discussed and addressed by the Congress.

“That the attention of Ebonyi South Youths Congress…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper