Alleged trademark infringement: Court vacates exparte order against NBC

JUSTICE Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, yesterday, discharged an exparte motion granted Rite Food Limited, against Nigerian Bottling Company, NBC, and its Managing Director, Mattieu Seguine, over alleged trademark infringement.

The judge, in a ruling, discharged the interim order of injunction granted the plaintiff (Rite Food Limited) on February 9, 2021, restraining NBC from further promoting or using any sales promotion material, engaging social media influencers and any other selling promotion, for its Predator Energy drink in the Nigerian market.

The plaintiff, Rite Food Limited, had filed a motion ex parte for an interim injunction against the defendant, NBC, restraining it from further promoting or using any sales promotion material for its ‘Predator’ energy drink, in a manner that infringes or passes off or that is capable of infringing or passing off the plaintiff’s ‘Fearless’ energy drink, until the…





