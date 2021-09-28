Convention: We’ve gone beyond Secondus – PDP





…To meet with Jonathan

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the October 31 national elective convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the contact and mobilization sub-committee has said that the suspended national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus is no longer an issue as the PDP prepares to reposition itself for the 2023 general elections.

The committee stated this shortly after its maiden meeting which held at the National Executive Committee, NEC Hall in Abuja.

Fielding questions from journalists, deputy governor of Taraba state, Haruna Manu who stood in for the chairman, Darius Ishaku said he won’t deviate from what the convention chairman and governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri said when the issue was raised recently.

“That issue was raised last week and the chairman of the convention committee has answered it. So, my answer still remain what the chairman of this very important convention committee said,” Manu said.

It would be recalled…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper