Delta 2023: Battle of politics, not for boys ― Gbagi





Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has said he would floor his opponents in the 2023 governorship race in Delta State, saying the battle of politics was not meant for boys.

Speaking at Otu-Jeremi, headquarters of Ughelli South Local Government Area during a general meeting of the Ughelli South chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Gbagi, said he could not be a founding member of the party and abandon it for others.

Expressing optimism that Ughelli South Local Government Area would produce the next governor of the State in 2023, he noted that the general meeting was a good omen meant to unite members of the PDP at the local government area and to bring growth and development to the party.

He said: “I have told the entire state come out no matter who you are, Ughelli South will produce the next governor. This battle of politics is not for the boys. I am waiting for them at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper