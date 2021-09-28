Group accuses Imo PDP of sabotaging Uzodimma’s efforts to recover oil wells





A sociopolitical group, the Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths, (GACIY) has accused the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of allegedly working with the Rivers State Government to frustrate the efforts being made by Governor Hope Uzodimma administration in the state to recover 17 Imo oil wells erroneously ceded to Rivers.

The group made the allegation in a press release signed by its convener, Collins Ughalaa, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday, September 27th, 2021.

The government of Imo State had made a formal complaint over the attribution of 17 oil wells situated in communities within the state, particularly those of Oguta LGA, to Rivers State for 20 years.

This led the National Boundary Commission to conduct a boundary review cum demarcation that recently saw the oil wells returned to Imo State.

But Rivers State swiftly secured an order from the Supreme Court stopping the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper