INFRASTRUCTURE DEFICIT: stakeholders canvas private sector intervention





A map of Nigeria

By Yinka Kolawole &Rosemary Iwunze

Stakeholders in the finance industry have urged the private sector to support the federal government’s drive to finance the infrastructure deficit in the country.

They spoke in Lagos, over the weekend, at the annual conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) with the theme: ‘Financing Infrastructure & SMEs for inclusive growth in the post-COVID-19 economy’.

READ ALSO:Access Bank chairman blames mismanagement for poor state of economy

Speaking, the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, asserted that the government alone cannot address the country’s infrastructural needs, as the funds are not available.

“There must be creative ways of opening up the system to enable us to bring the private sector, where we can pool the capital to fund infrastructure. That has started with what we are doing with the road clean-up infrastructure with Dangote trying to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper