Mcphilips Nwachukwu Foundation to promote poetry, education





By Prisca Sam-Duru

It is eight years already since former Arts Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, McPhilips Nwachukwu, passed on. As a renowned journalist and a scholar, Nwachukwu edited and published books especially on poetry.

His most popular, “So Long A Night”, a 71-page book, documents his traumatic experiences when he fell ill years earlier.

To keep alive the memory of his great contributions to preservation and promotion of arts and culture in Nigeria and Africa, a foundation – “McPhilips Arts and Educational Foundation” has been established in his name.

The “McPhilips Arts and Educational Foundation” is designed to bring succour to the less privileged in the society, especially in connection with access to quality education.

The Foundation, kicking off first quarter of 2022, has its main focus on the promotion of poetry in the country and beyond, as well as helping to reduce the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper