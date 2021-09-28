PSC bans over 2,000 Nigerians from traveling abroad for evading COVID-19 tests





The Presidential Steering Committee(PSC) on COVID-19 has banned over 2,000 Nigerians and foreigners from traveling abroad and into the country for one year, for evading the Coronavirus Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at the country’s international airports.

The National Incident Manager (NIM) of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), Mukhtar Muhammad, disclosed this at its briefing on Monday, in Abuja.

Muhammad said that the names of over 2,000 citizens’ and foreigners’ had been pasted at all the major federal medical facilities where medical experts were assigned to give care to Nigerians and foreigners that had travelled into the country during the COVID-19 third wave.

He said government had insisted that passengers, who arrived into the country, especially from high risk countries, must be quarantined in a government provided facility, and that the passports of those who failed to comply with the protocol had been suspended for one…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper