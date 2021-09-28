Senate wants oil companies to relocate to host communities





The Senate has mandated its committees on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Downstream Petroleum Sector and Gas to liaise with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), to facilitate the relocation of oil and gas companies in Nigeria to their various operational bases in host communities to ensure smooth operations.

The upper chamber reached the resolution after it considered a motion on the “Urgent need to encourage all Multinational and Nigerian Oil and Gas Companies to relocate to their Operational Bases.”

The motion was sponsored by Senator Albert Bassey Akpan (PDP, Akwa Ibom North East) and co-sponsored by 23 other Senators.

Bassey in his motion said, “The senate note with concern that multinational and Nigeria oil and gas companies have over the years been operating from their respective operational bases until militancy and insecurity in the host communities in the Niger delta…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper