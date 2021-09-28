Southern, Northern govs at war over VAT, power shift

VAT

VAT

…Northern govs say states enacting VAT laws’ll cause multiple taxation

Add: Power rotation unconstitutional

Explain why  Lagos accounts for 50% of VAT

Seek urgent action on NLTP to speed up transition away from open-grazing

Urge security agencies to sustain battle against bandits, kidnappers, B-Haram

Sultan decries non-implementation of policies

Northern govs only exercised their right to free speech — Southern govs

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West & Clifford Ndujihe

Governors of the  19 northern states yesterday rejected their Southern counterparts’ call  that the next president must come from the South and practically drew the battle line for 2023 contest.

They also kicked against collection of Value Added Tax, VAT, by states, saying it would not only lead to multiple taxation, but also scuttle interstate trade.

However, their resolutions were noted by their Southern counter-parts, whose chairman, last…



