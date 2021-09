By Damilola Ogunsakin

Big Brother Naija Exclusive with Gbolahan Olajide alias ‘Kayvee’, an evicted BBNaija Season 6 housemate. In this interview with VanguardLive TV, Kayvee reflects on his stint on the show, his regret, career, and many more.

The post VIDEO: Bbnaija Exclusive with Shine Ya Eye housemate, Kayvee appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper