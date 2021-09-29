Anambra guber: INEC gears up, fixes damaged facilities





By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has reviewed its preparations for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 6, 2021.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye who disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja said most of the commission’s facilities damaged earlier in the year have now been fixed in readiness for the election.

He said the Commission noted that appreciable progress has been made in fixing the facilities which were destroyed during the May 23, 2021 attack on its offices.

“The burnt stores have been rebuilt and ready to receive materials, while the repairs of the Collation Centre and other affected facilities are almost completed”, he stated.

According to him, the display of the preliminary register, arising from the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has been done and it is being cleaned-up.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper