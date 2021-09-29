Fintiri urges parents to enroll children in school





Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has urged parents and guardians to enroll their wards in school in the ongoing 2021/2022 enrollment exercise.

Fintiri made the call at inauguration of 80 new schools in Fufore and Guyuk Local government Areas, on Tuesday in Fufore.

The school projects were executed with funding by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) through the Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB).

Fintiri said that his administration had paid counter part funding to access N10 billion Basic Education Fund.

He said that the development based on understanding that contemporary governance structure was rooted in collaboration with development partners and donor agencies.

The governor commended the German Development Bank (KFW) and UNICEF for proving fund for the projects.

“I urge you to go every community in the 21 Local Government Areas to plead with parents and guardians to allow their children of school age to go to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper