Navy moves to infuse technology into Steel Pan production





By Evelyn Usman

IN a bid to conform to international best practices, the Nigerian Navy has began production of steel pan for the musical industry.

As first step towards achieving this, it gathered academia and other stakeholders at the 2021 Navy Band Conference themed, ‘Improving the capacity building of the Nigerian Navy Band through Technology for global recognition’ , to brainstorm on ways to enhance quality production of Steel Pan in its music department, for global recognition.

Steel pan is a musical instrument that originated from Trinidad and Tobago and has become an accepted form of art with some international recognition.

READ ALSO:Reps’ bill tackles fake notary public officers in Nigeria

Declaring the three-day conference which was held at the Nigerian Navy Music School, Otta, Ogun State, open, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said the conference would provide participants a forum to discuss, share musical…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper