Navy moves to infuse technology into Steel Pan production

By
Headliners
-
15


Navy
Navy

By Evelyn Usman

IN a bid to conform to  international best practices, the Nigerian Navy has began production of steel pan  for the musical industry.

As first step towards achieving this, it gathered academia and other  stakeholders at the 2021  Navy Band Conference themed, ‘Improving the capacity building of the Nigerian Navy Band through Technology for global recognition’ , to brainstorm on ways to enhance  quality production of Steel Pan in its music department, for global recognition.

Steel pan is a musical instrument that   originated from Trinidad and Tobago and   has become  an accepted  form of art with  some international recognition.

Declaring  the three-day conference which was held at the Nigerian Navy Music School, Otta, Ogun State, open, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral  Awwal Gambo, said  the conference  would  provide participants a forum to discuss, share musical…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

