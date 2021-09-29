Nigeria not well, don’t deceive yourself – Ortom





…Says country on life support

….Extols the virtues of Mailafia

By Chris Ochayi & Oghenerukevwe Akporhonor

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom has declared that all was not well with the country, stressing that those who believe in the contrary were simply deceiving themselves.

Dr. Ortom, who spoke while paying a condolence visit to the family members of the late Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, said Nigeria is on life support.

The governor extolled the virtues of the late consummate writer and technocrat in standing up for justice and truth.

According to him, “Dr Mailafia was fearless and he stood on the side of the truth. As the Bible says, ‘You should know the truth and the truth shall set you free.’ Our brother stood for truth and justice.

“Anyone saying that all is well in Nigeria is just deceiving himself. Nigeria is on life support. Nigerians have never been divided as it is today.

“Let…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper