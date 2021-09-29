Oyetola, Badaru committed to ‘One Nigeria’, APC Govs say





By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Govs Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State (L) and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have described their counterparts in Osun, Gboyega Oyetola and Jigawa, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar as patriots who are committed to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The APC governors disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja and signed by their Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The statement also congratulated Oyetola and Badaru on the occasion of their 67th and 59th birthdays respectively.

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor of Jigawa State, and Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of the State of Osun, to celebrate their 59th and 67th birthday respectively. Along with the people of Jigawa and Osun States, and all Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with models of Nigeria’s progressive politics and their families.

“On this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper