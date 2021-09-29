Ports congestion worsens as 6,000 unclaimed containers litter spaces — NPA





By Godwin Oritse

In addition to the operational equipment deficiencies, Nigeria’s ports’ congestion is now further worsened by abandoned cargoes.

Speaking to a team of journalists from Vanguard, the Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the volume of the cargoes is now over 6000 containers and is still increasing.

He added that the abandoned shipments, usually known as overtime cargo, also includes over 1,800 vehicles.

According to Bello-Koko the situation is undermining the efficiency of the ports system as the problem which hitherto was limited to Lagos ports, is now spreading to other ports in other parts of the country.

The NPA boss also disclosed that there are abandoned containers that have been in the ports for more than 20 years adding that the continued stay of the problem cargoes is now a major contributing factor to the current congestion being experienced at the ports across the country…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper