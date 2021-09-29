She pays me for sex!





love

Dear Bunmi,

I have this ex-girlfriend who is married to a brute who ill-treats her and starves her of sex. I used to be wildly in love with her, but she jilted me.

I have just been separated from my wife and live alone. When she heard about the break-up of my marriage, she came to me. I am not financially buoyant and I told her so.

READ ALSO:How Suleja Prisons O/C allegedly seduced inmate’s wife, impregnated, married her

That was how I found out about the abusive bully she’s married to. He is rich and she doesn’t want me for material things. She then suggested we meet for sex so as to comfort each other, and we’ve been doing that fairly regularly.

My problem is that she would disappear for weeks, then suddenly turn up to cook meals for me and leave money after we’ve made love. I feel like a gigolo, though I could use the money.

Where do you think all these would lead?

Jack, by e-mail.

Dear Jack,

Your guess is as good as mine. Your…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper