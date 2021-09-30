Attacks on Security Agents: Sanwo-Olu orders CP to fish out culprits for justice

.

…Tasks youths on Nation-building

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Nelson Alu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed determination to punish culprits involved in attacks on law enforcement agents in the state, vowing they will be brought to justice.

In another development, Sanwo-Olu, assured of his administration’s commitment to further create enough space for youths to thrive in business and governance as part of measures to empower them in the nation-building project of Nigeria.

The governor, who noted with deep concern over the spate of attacks on security agents, described such “senseless” attacks as attempts to trample on law and order by those who are desperate to turn the society upside down, “this will not be allowed to happen.”

In the latest of such attacks, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Kazeem Abonde, was killed on September 23, 2021, in Ajao Estate by yet unknown hoodlums.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “I have directed the Commissioner of…