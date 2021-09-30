Electronic voting/transmission of results, way to go — Jonathan

•Says progress made by INEC shouldn’t be reversed

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

AS the debate and calls by Nigerians over the workability of e-voting and transmission of results continue to be on the front burner, former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has insisted that electronic voting is the way to go.

Jonathan, who stated this while delivering the inaugural lecture of Course 30, National Defence College, titled ‘’Human Security and National Development: The Whole Society Approach’’, said: “if we as a nation, truly desire to secure the credibility and integrity of our elections, if we truly desire to deepen the roots of democracy in our land, we should not seek to reverse the progress already recorded by INEC in the application of modern tools in the conduct of elections but aim to improve the processes in the light of new technology.

“It is difficult, therefore, to understand why the argument against the possibility of electronic transmission of election…