Gunmen kill 30 in fresh Niger attack

…State govt cries out to FG for help

By Wole Mosadomi

Gunmen again invaded Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of Munyan local government area of Niger state, Tuesday, killing no fewer than thirty people.

The incident happened in Kachiwe village and spread to other adjourning villages in the area.

Vanguard gathered that the bandits are suspected to be part of those who were smoked out of their hideouts in Kaduna State.

They were said to have arrived in the village on Motorcycles fully armed and started shooting sporadically to scare the villagers during which many people were killed.

From Kachiwe Village, the bandits reportedly took their onslaught into the adjourning communities where many were also killed.

Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, who confirmed the attack in a telephone conversation in Minna did not give the actual number of those who died from the attacks.

He said the State Government is not leaving any stone unturned in its efforts at ridding…