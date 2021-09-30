NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine from Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMet) has predicted three days cloudiness and sunshine from Thursday across the nation.

NiMet`s weather report released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies with spells of sunshine over the northern region on Thursday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Kebbi during the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano and Adamawa later in the day.

According to it, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine should prevail over the North central states with prospects of early morning thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Benue,

Niger and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state.

“ Later in the day, moderate rains…