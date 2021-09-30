Police deny kidnap of Ewuga in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Contrary to some media report that a former, Solomon Ewuga was kidnapped in Plateau State, the State Police Command has clarified that no such incident happened anywhere in the State.

The Police urged residents to shun fake news as such is capable of causing panic.

State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Gabriel Uba in a statement in Jos on Thursday said, “The Plateau State Police Command wishes to debunk a viral publication in some sections of the social media purporting that a former Nigerian Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Solomon Ewuga was kidnapped in Plateau State. The Command categorically states that there is no record of such incident anywhere in Plateau State.

“The Command urges members of the public to disregard and stop the spread of such as fake news capable of inspiring unwarranted panic and negativity among the well-spirited residents of Plateau State. The Command also enjoins the members of the public to cooperate…