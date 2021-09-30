Presidential Cttee visits Kuje Correctional Centre, considers 60 cases

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, PACPM, Thursday, visited Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, where it considered 60 cases of inmates for presidential pardon.

This was made known in a statement signed by Deputy Director, Press Department, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Julie Osagie.

According to the statement, the Committee was led by its chairman, Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to the correctional centre, where members of the committee looked into cases bothering on money laundering, criminal misappropriation, false pretense, robbery cases, and others.

The statement indicated that Malami who was represented by a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Justice, Ayoola-Daniels Leticia, in his goodwill message said, “The purpose of the visit was to identify and subsequently recommend inmates, convicts and ex- convicts deserving of…