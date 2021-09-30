‘Say No Campaign’, community networks resolve to expose corrupt contractors in Enugu, Akwa Ibom States

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians suffer lack of basic amenities to make life comfortable, a non-profit making organization, Say No Campaign and Community networks, yesterday, resolved to expose corrupt contractors who have failed to execute projects awarded to them in Enugu and Akwa Ibom States.

This was made known by the Convener, Say No Campaign, Comrade Ezenwa Nwagwu, while expressing pain and concern over the plight of Nigerians, especially, those at the rural areas who have been grappling with lack of basic amenities that supposed to be provided to them by government at the federal, state and local government levels.

Ezenwa also explained the reason for the mission by Say No Campaign State Anti-corruption Network in Enugu and Akwa-Ibom States, which involved members of communities and labour unions, and said the exercise has been kick-started to track public funded projects.

He made it known that the result was abandoned schools and health facilities coupled with…