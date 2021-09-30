Sit-at-Home: We condemn insecurity in South East — Umahi

.

…all flags must be flying higher

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday condemned the rate of insecurity bedevilling the people of the South-East geopolitical zone of the Country.

The Governor who alleged that those orchestrating the insecurity were people of the region appealed that such ugly development should stop without any form of delay.

“So, this is my own opinion about the sit-at-home. All Flags must be flying very high tomorrow, in fact, they should fly higher tomorrow and we believe in one, equitable fair Nigeria and we will fair better in united Nigeria where there is justice, equity and love.

“We condemn in totality the insecurity in south-east orchestrated by our own people that is tagged unknown gunmen and I appeal on behalf of the governors that this should come to a stop. We are very mobile people, restricting our people is to destroy us and I am sure that every man and woman in south-east knows that.”

Umahi stated this while…