Terror War: Air interdiction targetted ISWAP camp, terrorists, not fishermen in Lake Chad — DHQ

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Military High Command said on Thursday night that contrary to reports in the media alleging that the air component of Operation Hadin Kai killed fishermen during airstrikes in the ongoing war against terror, the air Interdiction only targetted ISWAP Camps and hideouts in Lake Chad.

A statement-making this known was signed by Brig Gen Bernard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations.

It said, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to misguided media reports trending in the social media alleging that OPHK troops killed 20 Fishermen in an Air Strike in Kwatan Daban Masara on Sunday 26 Sep 21, around the Lake Tchad area of North-East Nigeria.

“Contrary to the report, the interdiction targeted and neutralised clearly identified ISWAP terrorists and not fishermen.

“It is thus pertinent to make clarifications on the air interdiction recently conducted in the general area by OPHK.

“Responding to credible Intelligence…