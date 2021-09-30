Tribute to Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu

LIKE the Argonauts of the Greek legend, Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu joined others of like mind to venture where angels feared to tread in the quest for justice and fairness in Nigeria.

His death at the age of 78 came to many as a rude shock. He was still full of life and ready to give more to Nigeria and humanity when the coronavirus cut short his life on January 13, 2021.

Tributes in his honour gathered new momentum after the Central Burial Committee announced October 16, 2021 for the burial of the former pioneer Military Governor of Imo State (1976) who also governed Lagos State.

Admiral Kanu was an exceptional sea warrior who as a Biafran naval officer demonstrated uncommon bravery in commanding an improvised attack boat against an advancing federal frigate during the civil war. After the war he served his country with distinction in the Nigerian Navy.

After his retirement, Kanu became a frontline pro-democracy activist, especially after the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO,…