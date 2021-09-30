We’ve been living in darkness for 4 months, Osun communities lament

*It has increased insecurity—Community representative

*Our businesses are dying – artisans

*We’re working on the faulty transformer – IBEDC

By Shina Abubakar

Residents and business owners in the six communities of Ife-North Local Government Area of Osun State have lamented the lack of electricity supply in the towns for about four months.

The affected communities are Ipetumodu, Edunabon, Moro, Yakooyo, Asipa and Akinlalu.

Despite the location of a 7.5MVA substation at Moro, the communities have been without electricity supply for about four months, thereby resulting in hardship for students, artisans, petty traders and residents.

Several higher institutions are located in the council area, including, Obafemi Awolowo University’s Distance Learning Centre in Moro, Oduduwa University, in Ipetumodu, Foreign Links College of Health Technology, Moro. The situation has created a dense student population in the communities.

Students protest power outage

Recently, students of higher…