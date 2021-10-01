At 61, Nigeria highest indebted country in the world ― Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has regretted that Nigeria at 61 years after independence has become the highest indebted country in the world.

Wike said the nation has performed poorly in the last 61 years, saying that it was time to quickly muster measures to rescue the country from the wrong direction it is headed.

The governor spoke at the March Pass and Parade event in commemoration of the 61st Independence of Nigeria that was held at Sharks Football Stadium, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike recalled that the path to Nigeria’s independence was charted by patriotic, knowledgeable and compassionate leaders whose vision was to build a united, peaceful and prosperous black nation.

The Governor noted that in the last six years, from the year 2015, it is evident that most of the countries that started with Nigeria 61 years ago are far more advanced and developed with…