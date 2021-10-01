Ayade, Aregbesola commission ultramodern fire fighting truck in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, supported by the Minister for Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Tuesday commissioned a state-of-the-art fire fighting truck in Calabar.

Prof. Ayade lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister for the truck, which is one of about 200 acquired by the federal government.

He described the acquisition and distribution of the trucks as one of the silent achievements of President Buhari, Ayade commended the minister, whom he said, “is active and performing, delivering on timelines.”

The governor promised to take a cue from the President and ensure that budgetary provision is made in the 2022 budget for the acquisition of fire fighting trucks for the 18 local governments in the state.

“Cross River is known as the tourism capital of Nigeria and as such safety must be our priority. So you will see that we will reflect this in our budget for 2022 to ensure we provide this kind of fire fighting truck in all the local…