FG schemes: Ashafa visits Owerri, promises to fix dilapidated road, housing infrastructure

.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Managing Director and Chief Executive, Federal Housing Authority, FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, on Wednesday, paid an unscheduled visit to Owerri, the headquarters of South-East Zone with a promise to rehabilitate authority’s housing estates in the zone and nation-wide.

Accompanying him to the visit was the Deputy General Manager Partnership and Zonal Coordination, Engr. A I Nduka.

They were received by the Zonal Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs Ugo Uyom.

The visit provided the MD with the opportunity to visit all the five estates in Owerri, for first-hand information.

Addressing officials, Senator Ashafa, explained the visit was part of a familiarisation tour of all the authority’s estates in the country in fulfilment of the promise on the assumption of office.

He said he chose an unscheduled visit, to enable him to have an on the spot assessment of the housing infrastructure in Owerri and other places.

According to Ashafa: “I believe in seeing things for…