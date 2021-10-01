IMO audit: NIMASA, NiMet close ranks to fill gaps

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have initiated joint moves to close gaps identified by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) during its last mandatory audit of the country’s maritime industry.

The Director General of NiMet, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, who disclosed this in Lagos when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said that the partnership became a necessity for the good of the Nigerian maritime sector.

READ ALSO:NIMASA boss named winner of 2020 Zik Prize in public policy

Recall that auditors from IMO had, in 2016, conducted a mandatory audit of Nigeria’s maritime industry to among other things, ascertain compliance level with IMO’s maritime security and efficiency protocols on the country’s waters

Jamoh also said that both agencies have agreed to immediately set up a working committee to develop an action plan and implement a…