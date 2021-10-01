Invest in locally made products to boost nations income —Industrialist, Akinkuebi

.

— identifies textile industry as a huge sector to revive the economy

Dayo Johnson Akure

An industrialist and the Managing Director of the Ore Industrial Park, (OIP) Dr Femi Akinkuebi has asked the Nigerian government and its people to take pride in massively investing in locally made products as a way of boosting the nation’s income.

Akinkuebi during an interview with newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital also identified the textile industry as a huge sector that holds great economic potential.

According to him, the Nation is richly endowed with the much needed raw materials as well as the skill set to globally promote made in Nigeria goods for viable economic gains.

He noted that the Nigerian textile industry is a departure from the ideal, owing to challenges of huge appetite for importation, poor patronage, policy implementation and a broken value chain.

“if only 10 per cent of the yearly import bill of $4 billion textile fabrics was re-invested into the textile industry,…