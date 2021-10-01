LCCI charts ways to build sustainable economy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday charted ways to engender a more inclusive and sustainable economic growth as Nigeria celebrated its 61st Independence anniversary.

Dr Chinyere Almona, Director-General, LCCI, made the recommendations in a report made available to newsmen to commemorate the anniversary.

Almona emphasised the need to chart a way forward to address the fundamental constraints to manufacturing competitiveness in the Nigerian economy.

She noted that infrastructure financing was a big issue that needed very deep reflection as Nigeria clocked 61.

The LCCI DG said that without a sound infrastructure base, it would be difficult to achieve the various socio-economic objectives of government at all levels.

“Budgetary allocations have proved to be grossly inadequate for effective funding of infrastructure in Nigeria, neither can we continually depend on debt financing as the debt profile is already at an unsustainable threshold.

“It is thus…