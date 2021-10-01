NASS pledges to back NRC to achieve seamless operations

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Transportation has pledged to support the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) with available legislative frameworks to achieve seamless transportation on the country.

The Chairman, Joint Senate/House Committee on Transportation, Abdulfatai Buhari, gave the pledge when he led members of the committee to NRC headquarters on oversight inspection of Apapa Standard Gauge Railway project in Lagos on Thursday.

Buhari said that adequate legislative framework would further boost inter regional business in the country.

He assured of the cooperation and support of the committee in continuing to ensure adequate support and beam light on the challenges faced by the corporation.

The chairman said that the committee’s commitment would guarantee excellent delivery on NRC’s mandate in line with international best practices.

“You are all aware that the joint committee is carrying out its statutory constitutional responsibilities to ascertain the level of…