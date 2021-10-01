One dead, another injured on Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway

By Bose Adelaja

Accident which occurred on Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway on Friday, has reportedly claimed one life and injured another.

The incident which affected free flow of traffic for hours, was said to have occurred at Iyana-Cele along the diversion stretched area, inbound Sango/Ota, at about 1.49pm.

It was said to have involved an Iveco truck, painted in Green colour with number plate KRD 43 XE, a Honda bike, painted in Blue colour with number plate GBE 476 WU and an unidentified bus.

According to eye witnesses’ account, the rider in an attempt to overtake the bus travelling inbound Lagos, at a diversion axis, on the Expressway, ran into a truck inbound Abeokuta from Lagos and this resulted in an head-on collision killing the passenger on the bike and injured the rider.

However, the truck driver and motor boy escaped the scene to avoid being lynched by a mob.

It was learnt that the operatives of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on arrival rescued the…