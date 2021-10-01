People’ll protest if N-Delta govs manage funds — HRH Sara-Igbe, S-South elder

By Davies Iheamnachor

National Coordinator of South-South Elders Forum and member, Board of Trustees, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, His Royal Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe, in this explosive interview dissects the Niger-Delta problem and proffers radical solutions on way forward. Excerpts:

Are you satisfied with the level of development in the region?

We are far behind. What has been spent in NDDC, I do not think is up to what was spent in Dubai that made it a tourist centre. Dubai is today an international tourist centre where businessmen all over the world assemble for business. I do not think we have done much, rather the funds were looted.

We have heard what transpired between the interim management and National Assembly, the accusations and counter-accusations.

We heard about the lootings in the place, rather than using the money to develop the people, the reverse is the case. And that is why we are trying to observe the PIA.

If the Petroleum Industry Act is well managed, we will ask…