We’re making progress, not stagnant — Gov Oyetola

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Osun state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has hailed Nigerians for their resilience and contributions to national development since independence, saying while Nigeria may not have attained some of its developmental projections at independence in 1960, the country is however not stagnant as it has made some incremental progress.

He expressed optimism that the current trajectory of governance at the federal level could turn around the fortunes of the country and restore its lost primacy.

Gov. Oyetola spoke yesterday in Abuja at a brief interface with journalists on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

“I think by any standard, we have moved. We may not have attained the level that we are thinking of as a nation, I think we are moving. Comparing us with other nations that had attained the same independence as ours may not necessarily be too good enough because you are not too sure of what they have.

“We could do better given the level that we are now, particulary…