WORLD MARITIME DAY: Amaechi lists challenges, points way forward

By Providence Adeyinka and Prisca Achonu

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, challenged stakeholders on the need for a holistic evaluation of Nigeria’s maritime sector, noting that, “we are not where we ought to be”.

Amaechi who spoke at the 2021 World Maritime Day Celebration with the theme, “Seafarers: At the Core of Shipping’s Future” held in Lagos, however, stated that the ministry would continue to pursue policies and programmes that will make the maritime industry attractive to local and foreign investors and sustain the implementation of International Maritime Organisation, IMO, Instruments to ensure the safety, well-being and empowerment of Seafarers.

READ ALSO:PDP Chairmanship: Oyinlola loses out as party zones office to North

He stated: “We will continue to pursue policies and programmes that will make the maritime industry attractive to local and foreign investors and sustain the implementation of the International Maritime Organisation…