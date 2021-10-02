70-yr-old father of Bayelsa council boss freed by abductors after more than 3 weeks in captivity

By Emem Idio

After spending more than three weeks in captivity, 70 years old Chief Gbalipre Turner, father of Ogbia Local Government Council chairman in Bayelsa State, has been freed by his abductors.

The victim, Chief Gbalipre Turner was kidnapped at his residence in Kpansia suburb of Yenagoa the state capital on September 5.

Confirming the release of Chief Turner, the Police Public Relations Officer,PPRO, of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, in a statement on Saturday, said the victim was released on October 1, at Oluasiri, Nembe Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area.

Butswat said: “Chief Gbalipre Turner ‘m’ 70 years has been released by his abductors. The victim who was kidnapped on 5th September 2021, at Kpansia, Yenagoa, was released on 1st October, 2021 at Oluasiri, Nembe Bassambiri. He is hale and hearty and has been reunited with his family.

“Police Operatives have earlier mounted pressure on the kidnappers which led to the released of the victim….