Anambra: Uba, APC cancel campaign flag-off ‘to honour victims of attacks’

Senator Andy Uba

The campaign flag-off ceremony of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled to hold today (Saturday) ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State has been postponed to honour victims of various attacks.

The governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Andy Uba, has said in a statement he personally signed.

Uba said his party will not play politics with people’s lives, and added that the decision was taken to honour those killed in recent attacks across the state.

“Like every other well-meaning member of the public, I have followed with much sadness and grief, the recent, unfortunate and mindless state of violence and insecurity in Anambra state. I have also watched with disdain, obvious breakdown of institutional capacity and inability of the APGA-led state government to address security challenges and prevent the state from further descent into anarchy and chaos,” he said.

“My sincere condolences to all who have lost loved ones in the…