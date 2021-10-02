Borno demolishes illegal shops, ‘igbo’ dealers’ dens

Demolition in progress.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Ministry of Environment, headed by Kaka Shehu Lawal, has embarked on demolition of illegal structures and all makeshift/container shops along major streets in Maiduguri metropolis, Jere and Konduga Local Government areas.

The clampdown, which is the latest in series is to ensure sanity and curb the increasing consumption of Indian hemps/cannabis and other narcotic drugs among youths in the state.

Lawal, who doubles as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, led the Environmental Task Force/Team comprising Police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Borno State Environmental Protection Agency, BOSEPA, Civilian JTF, among others.

They cleared all makeshift shops at the Legacy Garden Housing Estates Gate situated at the heart of Bulumkutu ward of the metropolis, which harbours…