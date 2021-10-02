Ekiti has returned 5 schools to missionaries, says Fayemi

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Friday said  that his administration had in the last two years returned five public schools to their original owners.

Fayemi said  this during the inauguration of a model school as part of the activities marking the 25th anniversary  of the creation of the state.

“We  returned some schools to  their original owners based on requests.

“We have returned Christ School, Ado Ekiti,; Annunciation Secondary School, Ikere; Mary Immaculate Secondary School , Ado Ekiti;  Saint Louis Secondary School, Ikere, and Saint Augustine’s Secondary School, Oye Ekiti, to their owners,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria  (NAN) reports that Ekiti State was created Oct.1, 1996 out of the old Ondo State  by the then military head of state, General Sanni Abacha, now deceased.

Abacha appointed  the then Col. Mohammed Bawa, now deceased,  as its first military governor.

NAN also  reports that the newly constructed model school was named after an elderstatesman…



