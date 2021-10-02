Greatest evil of open grazing is non-education of children — Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that the greatest evil from open grazing is the inability of herders’ children to get education.

Governor Ganduje said in an interview with Vanguard, where he also urged governors to leave the issue of power/presidency shift to the North or South to political parties.

Ganduje said: “Like I have been saying, the constitution has not mentioned that power should shift from North to South.

“But it has been a tradition in the country to have power zoning. And this zoning is a strategy by a political party. Each party has to develop a strategy on how to win election.

“If you think power shift will bring you votes to win elections, you have not offended the constitution. If you think you can retain leadership of this country forever and win election, the constitution is not offended.

“So I thought this issue should be left to political parties to resolve. Not we as…