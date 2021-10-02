Group launches campaign against extortion on South-East roads

.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

A group, Youths and Students Advocates for Development, YSAD, yesterday, launched a campaign against extortion on roads in the South-East zone.

YSAD said the campaign is aimed at educating private and commercial road users including all transport unions on traffic rules which must be obeyed to avoid unnecessary extortion.

The campaign tagged ‘ no dey give’, ‘follow traffic rules’, is meant to use all lawful means to end the menace of extortion, harassment and other forms of abuses by security personnel in uniforms on roads as well making their toll free lines available.

Launching the campaign in Aba, Chief Executive of YSAD, Mr Obinna Nwagbara, lamented that Nigerian roads have become where officers of various security and paramilitary formations brazenly extort and harass road users into parting with various sums for known and other undefined offences.

Nwagbara said that YSAD is determined to end extortion on South East roads where motorists…