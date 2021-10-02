GULLY EROSION: Fully-loaded bus falls into ditch in Imo

I

By Nnamdi Ojiego

A fully loaded Sienna bus on Saturday fell into a deep gully created by erosion at Umuchima in Ideato South Local Government Area, LGA, of Imo State.

Though no life was lost, some of the passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

Villagers were seen making frantic efforts to rescue the passengers who were trapped in the ditch.

This ugly incident has become a regular occurrence in communities in the Ideato North and Ideato South local councils. The people are now, more than ever, faced with existential threats posed by multiple gully erosions ravaging practically every nook and cranny of the area.

The Orlu-Umuchima-Obiohia-Akokwa-Uga federal road has been cut off by gully erosion thereby leaving motorists and other road users stranded and at the mercy of hoodlums.

Despite the litany of high profile political office holders from the area, no respite has come for the people.

Worried by the erosion devastation in his constituency, the lawmaker representing the…