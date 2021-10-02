Ilorin court jails Femi Adeshina’s impersonator to 28 years for fraud

A Kwara state High Court, sitting in Ilorin, has sentenced one Jamiu Isiaka to 28 years at the Mandala Correctional Centre, Ilorin, for impersonating Presidential spokesman, Femi Adeshina, to commit fraud against a South Korean national.

The Ilorin Zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had on June 14, 2019, arraigned the defendant on four-count charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Delivering judgement on Thursday, however, Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar, held that the prosecution had tendered enough evidence to convince the court that the defendant was guilty as charged.

The court found Isiaka guilty of the charges and sentenced him to seven years in prison, on each count, to run concurrently.

The judge ordered the forfeiture of some properties recovered from the convict, which were proceeds of his unlawful activities.

The forfeited properties included, a four bed-room bungalow, located at Oke-Foma, Ilorin; a Toyota Corolla car; plasma television; home…