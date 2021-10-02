Many feared missing as jetty collapses in Rivers

.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

No fewer than 20 persons are feared missing following the collapse of a jetty at Isaka Community in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident happened Saturday evening as passengers were struggling to get a boat from the community back to Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that there was a big burial programme that attracted many people to the area and that the population had caused a rush for boats.

It was gathered that over 80 people had empty on the jetty causing pressure on the old, rickety facility.

It was further learned that when the jetty caved in that all the passengers on it fell the river.

Mr. Isaac Walter, a resident of the area, who witnessed the incident narrated that many persons have not been found since the accident.

He noted that local divers in the area have emptied into the river and that many people have been rescued.

He narrated: “Today we had burial programme at Isaka and a lot of people were in attendance. On…